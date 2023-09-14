Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Portage County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Portage County, Ohio this week, we've got you covered.
Portage County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Beachwood High School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Mantua, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Minerva at Southeast High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ravenna, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
