The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Portage County, Ohio this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Portage County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Beachwood High School at Crestwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Mantua, OH

Mantua, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Minerva at Southeast High School