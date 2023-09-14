The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Portage County, Ohio this week, we've got you covered.

    • Portage County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Beachwood High School at Crestwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Mantua, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Minerva at Southeast High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Ravenna, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

