Thursday's contest at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (66-79) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (76-71) at 1:10 PM ET (on September 14). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Tigers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Tigers will give the ball to Reese Olson (3-7, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Derek Law (4-5, 3.83 ERA).

Tigers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Tigers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Tigers 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Tigers have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have been favorites in 29 games this season and won 16 (55.2%) of those contests.

This season Detroit has won 20 of its 33 games, or 60.6%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Detroit has scored 572 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.

