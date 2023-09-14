Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers hit the field against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 25th in MLB play with 145 total home runs.

Detroit's .376 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the league (.235).

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (572 total, 3.9 per game).

The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 22nd in baseball.

Detroit's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Detroit has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).

The Tigers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.268).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Reese Olson (3-7 with a 4.50 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season.

In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

Olson is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Olson will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 White Sox L 6-0 Home Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/9/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Home Tarik Skubal José Ureña 9/10/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Jesse Scholtens 9/12/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Joey Wentz Brandon Williamson 9/13/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Connor Phillips 9/14/2023 Reds - Home Reese Olson Derek Law 9/15/2023 Angels - Away Tarik Skubal Griffin Canning 9/16/2023 Angels - Away - Tyler Anderson 9/17/2023 Angels - Away Joey Wentz Reid Detmers 9/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Lance Lynn 9/19/2023 Dodgers - Away Reese Olson Lance Lynn

