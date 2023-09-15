There is high school football action in Allen County, Ohio this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

  • Madison County
  • Clermont County
  • Fulton County
  • Trumbull County
  • Monroe County
  • Delaware County
  • Auglaize County
  • Preble County
  • Geauga County
  • Lorain County

    • Allen County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Elida High School at Bath High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lima, OH
    • Conference: Western Buckeye League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bluffton at Spencerville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Spencerville, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Allen East High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Harrod, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hardin Northern at Perry High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lima, OH
    • Conference: Northwest Central Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Shawnee High School - Lima at Defiance Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Defiance, OH
    • Conference: Western Buckeye League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.