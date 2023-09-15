There is high school football action in Allen County, Ohio this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Allen County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Elida High School at Bath High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lima, OH

Lima, OH Conference: Western Buckeye League

Western Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Bluffton at Spencerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Spencerville, OH

Spencerville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Allen East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Harrod, OH

Harrod, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Hardin Northern at Perry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lima, OH

Lima, OH Conference: Northwest Central Conference

Northwest Central Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawnee High School - Lima at Defiance Senior High School