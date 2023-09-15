Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Allen County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There is high school football action in Allen County, Ohio this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Allen County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Elida High School at Bath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lima, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bluffton at Spencerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Spencerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Allen East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Harrod, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hardin Northern at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lima, OH
- Conference: Northwest Central Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee High School - Lima at Defiance Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Defiance, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
