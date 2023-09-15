Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Butler County This Week
There is high school football action in Butler County, Ohio this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Butler County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Mason High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Miami at Fayetteville-Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fayetteville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakota West High School at Colerain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talawanda High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
