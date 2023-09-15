There is high school football action in Butler County, Ohio this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

    • Butler County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Mason High School at Fairfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Fairfield, OH
    • Conference: Greater Miami Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    New Miami at Fayetteville-Perry High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Fayetteville, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lakota West High School at Colerain High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Cincinnati, OH
    • Conference: Greater Miami Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Talawanda High School at Carroll High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Dayton, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

