Is there high school football on the docket this week in Darke County, Ohio? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Darke County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Tri-Village at Ansonia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Ansonia, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Parkway High School at Versailles High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Versailles, OH
    • Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

