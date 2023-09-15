If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Defiance County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Defiance County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Edgerton High School at Ayersville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Defiance, OH

Defiance, OH Conference: Green Meadows Conference

Green Meadows Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawnee High School - Lima at Defiance Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Defiance, OH

Defiance, OH Conference: Western Buckeye League

Western Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairview High School - Sherwood at Paulding High School