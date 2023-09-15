Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Defiance County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Defiance County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Defiance County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Edgerton High School at Ayersville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Defiance, OH
- Conference: Green Meadows Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee High School - Lima at Defiance Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Defiance, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School - Sherwood at Paulding High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Paulding, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
