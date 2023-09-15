Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Delaware County, Ohio? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

    • Delaware County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Delaware Hayes at Westerville North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Westerville, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Olentangy Liberty High School at New Albany High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: New Albany, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Westerville South High School at Big Walnut

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Sunbury, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

