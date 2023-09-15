The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Erie County, Ohio this week, we've got what you need.

    • Erie County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Huron at Columbian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Tiffin, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

