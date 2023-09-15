Is there high school football on the docket this week in Franklin County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Franklin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Dublin Coffman High School at Westerville Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Westerville, OH

Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Hilliard Bradley High School at Dublin Jerome High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Dublin, OH

Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Heights High School at Canal Winchester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Canal Winchester, OH

Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Delaware Hayes at Westerville North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Westerville, OH

How to Stream: Watch Here

Olentangy Liberty High School at New Albany High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: New Albany, OH

Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Ready High School at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Columbus, OH

Conference: Central Catholic League

How to Stream: Watch Here

Worthington Kilbourne High School at Dublin Scioto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Dublin, OH

Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Gahanna Lincoln High School at Pickerington Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Pickerington, OH

Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Westland high school at Thomas Worthington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Worthington, OH

Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Westerville South High School at Big Walnut