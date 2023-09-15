Friday's contest between the Texas Rangers (82-64) and Cleveland Guardians (69-78) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on September 15.

The probable starters are Jon Gray (8-7) for the Rangers and Lucas Giolito (7-13) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have come away with 30 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win 25 times in 60 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cleveland scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (591 total, four per game).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.96 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

