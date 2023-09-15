Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field on Friday at Progressive Field against Jon Gray, who starts for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +110. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been victorious in 30, or 42.3%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has entered 47 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 18-29 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total in 60 of its 145 chances.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 7-3-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-36 33-42 27-25 42-53 48-45 21-33

