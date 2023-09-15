The Texas Rangers (82-64) and the Cleveland Guardians (69-78) will match up on Friday, September 15 at Progressive Field, with Jon Gray getting the ball for the Rangers and Lucas Giolito toeing the rubber for the Guardians. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rangers (-120). The total is 7.5 runs for the game.

Guardians vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (8-7, 3.78 ERA) vs Giolito - CLE (7-13, 4.89 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus Rangers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (+100) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will José Ramírez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 96 times this season and won 57, or 59.4%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 50-36 (winning 58.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total nine times.

The Guardians have won in 30, or 42.3%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Guardians have won 25 of 60 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Guardians had a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.