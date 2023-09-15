The Texas Rangers (82-64) and Cleveland Guardians (69-78) square off on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Progressive Field.

The Rangers will call on Jon Gray (8-7) versus the Guardians and Lucas Giolito (7-13).

Guardians vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (8-7, 3.78 ERA) vs Giolito - CLE (7-13, 4.89 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito (7-13 with a 4.89 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 30th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.

Giolito enters the game with 13 quality starts under his belt this year.

Giolito is trying to secure his 25th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In three of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Lucas Giolito vs. Rangers

He will face off against a Rangers offense that ranks second in the league with 1356 total hits (on a .267 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .457 (third in the league) with 208 total home runs (sixth in MLB action).

Giolito has thrown six innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out five against the Rangers this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers will hand the ball to Gray (8-7) for his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, a 2.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.252 in 26 games this season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Gray has made 21 starts of five or more innings in 26 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Jon Gray vs. Guardians

The Guardians are batting .247 this season, 17th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .377 (28th in the league) with 111 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Guardians one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-23 with two home runs and four RBI in six innings.

