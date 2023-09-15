Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Hardin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
In Hardin County, Ohio, there are interesting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Hardin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Hardin Northern at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lima, OH
- Conference: Northwest Central Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.