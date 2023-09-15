Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If you reside in Madison County, Ohio and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Madison County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
West Liberty-Salem High School at Madison-Plains High school
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: London, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Batavia High School at Bethel Tate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bethel, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
