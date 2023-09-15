Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Mercer County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Mercer County, Ohio this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Mercer County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
St. Henry at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Coldwater, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
