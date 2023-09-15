Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Monroe County, Ohio this week? We have the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Monroe County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Hilltop High School at Summerfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Petersburg, MI

Petersburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ottawa Hills at Erie-Mason High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Erie, MI

Erie, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Edon Northwest at Whiteford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Ottawa Lake, MI

Ottawa Lake, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Buckeye Local High School at Monroe Central High School