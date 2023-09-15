High school football is happening this week in Seneca County, Ohio, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Seneca County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Huron at Columbian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Tiffin, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Otsego at Fostoria High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Fostoria, OH
    • Conference: Northern Buckeye Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

