Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Seneca County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Seneca County, Ohio, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Seneca County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Huron at Columbian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Tiffin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Otsego at Fostoria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fostoria, OH
- Conference: Northern Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
