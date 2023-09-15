In Summit County, Ohio, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Summit County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Nordonia High School at North Royalton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: North Royalton, OH

North Royalton, OH Conference: Suburban League

Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

North High School - Akron at Edison High School - Richmond