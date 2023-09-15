In Summit County, Ohio, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.

    Nordonia High School at North Royalton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: North Royalton, OH
    • Conference: Suburban League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North High School - Akron at Edison High School - Richmond

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Richmond, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

