Griffin Canning will start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV Channel: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 23rd in MLB action with 147 home runs. They average one per game.

Detroit is slugging .377, the third-lowest average in MLB.

The Tigers' .235 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging four runs per game (580 total).

The Tigers' .302 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Tigers' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.

Detroit's 4.39 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.266).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tarik Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.47 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander went five scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering two hits.

Skubal has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Skubal will try to prolong an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance).

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Home Tarik Skubal José Ureña 9/10/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Jesse Scholtens 9/12/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Joey Wentz Brandon Williamson 9/13/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Connor Phillips 9/14/2023 Reds W 8-2 Home Reese Olson Derek Law 9/15/2023 Angels - Away Tarik Skubal Griffin Canning 9/16/2023 Angels - Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Tyler Anderson 9/17/2023 Angels - Away Joey Wentz Reid Detmers 9/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Emmet Sheehan 9/19/2023 Dodgers - Away Reese Olson Lance Lynn 9/20/2023 Dodgers - Away Tarik Skubal Ryan Pepiot

