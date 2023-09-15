Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (67-79) meet Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (68-79) in the series opener at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday, September 15. The game will start at 9:38 PM ET.

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Angels have +105 odds to upset. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal - DET (5-3, 3.47 ERA) vs Griffin Canning - LAA (7-6, 4.34 ERA)

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Angels Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 17 (56.7%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Tigers have gone 13-10 (56.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers have a 4-2 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Angels have won in 31, or 41.9%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 26-36 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 4-6.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

