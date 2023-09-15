The college football season continues into Week 3, which features 10 games involving schools from the ACC. Wanting to see all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the article below.

ACC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Virginia Cavaliers at Maryland Terrapins 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 15 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Louisville Cardinals vs. Indiana Hoosiers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Old Dominion Monarchs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) VMI Keydets at NC State Wolfpack 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 The CW Minnesota Golden Gophers at North Carolina Tar Heels 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Northwestern Wildcats at Duke Blue Devils 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Ole Miss Rebels 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Syracuse Orange at Purdue Boilermakers 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) Florida Atlantic Owls at Clemson Tigers 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

