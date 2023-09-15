Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Williams County, Ohio this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

    • Williams County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Hilltop High School at Summerfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Petersburg, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Montpelier at Sand Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Sand Creek, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Edon Northwest at Whiteford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Ottawa Lake, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bryan at Patrick Henry High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Hamler, OH
    • Conference: Northwest Ohio Athletic League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Edgerton High School at Ayersville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Defiance, OH
    • Conference: Green Meadows Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

