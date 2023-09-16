In the contest between the Kentucky Wildcats and Akron Zips on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 PM, our projection system expects the Wildcats to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Akron vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Akron (+25.5) Over (49.5) Kentucky 35, Akron 17

Akron Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Zips based on the moneyline is 7.7%.

The Zips have compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Zips' one games with a set total this year have all gone under the over/under.

The average over/under for Akron games this year is 6.0 more points than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wildcats a 96.8% chance to win.

The Wildcats have one win against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 25.5-point favorites or more, Kentucky has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Wildcats have had one game (out of two) hit the over this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 49.5 points, 6.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Kentucky contests.

Zips vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kentucky 36.0 15.5 36.0 15.5 -- -- Akron 22.5 22.5 24.0 21.0 21.0 24.0

