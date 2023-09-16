The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) host the Akron Zips (1-1) at Kroger Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Kentucky is compiling 385.5 yards per game on offense (75th in the FBS), and rank 43rd on the other side of the ball, yielding 303.0 yards allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Akron is compiling 22.5 points per contest (100th-ranked). It ranks 63rd in the FBS on defense (22.5 points given up per game).

We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPNU.

Akron vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Akron vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Akron Kentucky 270.5 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.5 (86th) 292.0 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.0 (39th) 41.0 (130th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.5 (101st) 229.5 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.0 (45th) 6 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (32nd)

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron leads Akron with 258 yards on 24-of-38 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Drake Anderson, has carried the ball 13 times for 67 yards (33.5 per game).

Lorenzo Lingard has three receptions for 98 yards (49.0 per game) and one touchdown so far while also carrying the ball 14 times for 48 yards.

Daniel George has racked up 100 receiving yards on six catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Alex Adams' nine receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 86 yards (43.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has thrown for 540 yards (270.0 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 60.9% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has carried the ball 26 times for a team-high 164 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner. He's also tacked on six catches for 46 yards (23.0 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Barion Brown has 90 yards receiving (45.0 per game) on nine catches with one touchdown, while also piling up 17.0 rush yards per game.

Tayvion Robinson's team-high 174 yards as a receiver have come on nine receptions (out of 11 targets) with two touchdowns.

Dane Key has reeled in nine passes while averaging 69.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

