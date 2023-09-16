Akron vs. Kentucky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Akron Zips (1-1) will look to upset the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Wildcats are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 25.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 49.5 points.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Akron matchup.
Akron vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
Akron vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Akron Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-25.5)
|49.5
|-3000
|+1200
|DraftKings
|Kentucky (-26)
|49.5
|-2800
|+1300
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-25.5)
|49.5
|-3500
|+1280
Akron vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Akron has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this year.
- Kentucky has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 25.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Akron 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
