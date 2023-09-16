Bowling Green vs. Michigan Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 16, when the Michigan Wolverines and Bowling Green Falcons square off at 7:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Wolverines. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Bowling Green vs. Michigan Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Under (53.5)
|Michigan 44, Bowling Green 3
Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)
- The Falcons are winless against the spread so far this year in one game with a set total.
- Out of Falcons one games with a set total, all have hit the over.
- The average point total for the Bowling Green this season is 5.0 points lower than this game's over/under.
Michigan Betting Info (2023)
- The Wolverines are winless against the spread this year.
- Michigan games average 55.5 total points per game this season, 2.0 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Falcons vs. Wolverines 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Michigan
|32.5
|5.0
|32.5
|5.0
|--
|--
|Bowling Green
|31.0
|24.5
|38.0
|15.0
|24.0
|34.0
