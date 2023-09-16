The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (2-0) are a heavy 40.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Bowling Green Falcons (1-1). The contest's over/under is set at 53.5.

Michigan ranks 58th in points scored this year (32.5 points per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the FBS with 5 points allowed per game. With 418.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Bowling Green ranks 55th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 74th, allowing 357 total yards per contest.

Bowling Green vs. Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: BTN

Michigan vs Bowling Green Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -40.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Week 3 MAC Betting Trends

Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

In 13 games last season, Matt McDonald threw for 2,666 yards (205.1 yards per game) while recording 22 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 60.9% completion percentage.

In 13 games, Odieu Hiliare was targeted 95 times, leading to 59 receptions, 763 yards and six touchdowns.

Tyrone Broden was a key piece of the passing offense last season, registering 32 catches for 506 yards and seven touchdowns.

Taron Keith amassed 195 yards in the ground game (15 per game) with one touchdown in 13 games.

Keith contributed 34 receptions on 43 targets for 345 yards and four touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

With 9.5 sacks to go with 13 TFL and 39 tackles in 13 games, Karl Brooks was a big contributor on defense.

On defense, Chris Bacon posted one TFL, 57 tackles, and two interceptions.

With 57 tackles, one TFL, and 1.5 sacks, Darren Anders was a key contributor last season on defense.

With 1.5 sacks to go along with two TFL, 51 tackles, and two interceptions, DJ Taylor made a big difference on D.

