The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (2-0) host the Bowling Green Falcons (1-1) at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Michigan has the 58th-ranked offense this year (32.5 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with only 5.0 points allowed per game. Bowling Green is accumulating 31.0 points per contest on offense this season (62nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 24.5 points per contest (73rd-ranked) on defense.

For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on BTN, continue reading.

Bowling Green vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Bowling Green vs. Michigan Key Statistics

Bowling Green Michigan 418.5 (69th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.0 (56th) 357.0 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.0 (10th) 166.0 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.5 (74th) 252.5 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.5 (32nd) 5 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak leads Bowling Green with 390 yards on 29-of-49 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Terion Stewart, has carried the ball 17 times for 106 yards (53.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Taron Keith is a key figure in this offense, with 73 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown and 123 receiving yards (61.5 per game) on six catches

Harold Fannin has registered nine receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 138 (69.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 13 times and has one touchdown.

Odieu Hiliare's eight grabs (on 15 targets) have netted him 97 yards (48.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has recorded 558 yards (279.0 ypg) on 48-of-55 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 36 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on four carries.

Blake Corum has racked up 153 yards on 25 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 18 times for 46 yards (23.0 per game) while also racking up 59 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's leads his squad with 167 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 receptions (out of 13 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 10 passes while averaging 76.5 yards per game.

Colston Loveland has been the target of six passes and racked up six receptions for 63 yards, an average of 31.5 yards per contest.

