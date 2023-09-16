Bowling Green vs. Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (2-0) face the Bowling Green Falcons (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 40.5 points. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Bowling Green matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Bowling Green vs. Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Bowling Green vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-40.5)
|53.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Michigan (-40.5)
|53.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-40.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 3 Odds
- Oklahoma vs Tulsa
- Army vs UTSA
- Florida State vs Boston College
- San Diego State vs Oregon State
- Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
- Minnesota vs North Carolina
- Virginia vs Maryland
- Western Kentucky vs Ohio State
- South Carolina vs Georgia
- Penn State vs Illinois
- Navy vs Memphis
- LSU vs Mississippi State
- Alabama vs South Florida
Bowling Green vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Bowling Green has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- Michigan has not won against the spread this season in two chances.
Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.