Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
Our projection model predicts the Cincinnati Bearcats will take down the Miami (OH) RedHawks on Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Nippert Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Cincinnati (-14.5)
|Over (44)
|Cincinnati 34, Miami (OH) 18
Week 3 Big 12 Predictions
Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bearcats an 85.7% chance to win.
- The Bearcats have won once against the spread this year.
- Cincinnati is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- One of the Bearcats' one games this season has gone over the point total.
- Cincinnati games average 57.5 total points per game this season, 13.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.
Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the RedHawks have a 19.0% chance to win.
- The RedHawks is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
- Miami (OH) is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.
- One of the RedHawks' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).
- The average point total for Miami (OH) this season is 0.3 points higher than this game's over/under.
Bearcats vs. RedHawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Cincinnati
|46.5
|17.0
|66.0
|13.0
|27.0
|21.0
|Miami (OH)
|22.0
|33.0
|--
|--
|22.0
|33.0
