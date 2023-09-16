The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-1) are overwhelming 14.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0). The point total is 45.5.

Cincinnati ranks 30th in total defense this year (282 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 519 total yards per game. In terms of total yards, Miami (OH) ranks 106th in the FBS (330.5 total yards per game) and 99th on defense (399.5 total yards allowed per contest).

Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Cincinnati vs Miami (OH) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cincinnati -14.5 -105 -115 45.5 -105 -115 -600 +425

Ben Bryant had 21 TD passes and seven interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 61.3% of his throws for 2,732 yards (210.2 per game).

Tyler Scott had 55 catches for 899 yards (69.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 13 games.

In 13 games a season ago, Charles McClelland ran for 849 yards (65.3 per game) and seven TDs.

In 13 games, Tre Tucker had 52 receptions for 672 yards (51.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ivan Pace Jr. delivered 106 tackles, 14 TFL, 10 sacks, and two passes defended in 13 games last year.

Bryon Threats collected 49 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions in 13 games.

Deshawn Pace had one sack to go with three TFL, 50 tackles, and one interception in 13 games a season ago.

Ty Van Fossen amassed 58 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 13 games played.

