Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Georgia vs. South Carolina Game – Saturday, September 16
SEC rivals will do battle when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) face the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.
When and Where is Georgia vs. South Carolina?
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Georgia 32, South Carolina 16
- Georgia has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- South Carolina lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Gamecocks have played as an underdog of +1800 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
South Carolina (+27.5)
- Thus far this year Georgia is winless against the spread.
- In 2023, the Bulldogs are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 27.5 points or more.
- South Carolina has covered once against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (54.5)
- Together, the two teams combine for 78.5 points per game, 24 points more than the point total of 54.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Georgia
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.5
|54.5
|Implied Total AVG
|50.5
|50.5
|ATS Record
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
South Carolina
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58
|58
|Implied Total AVG
|34
|34
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
