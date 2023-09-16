Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (82-65) and Cleveland Guardians (70-78) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:10 PM ET on September 16.

The probable pitchers are Tanner Bibee (10-4) for the Guardians and Dane Dunning (10-6) for the Rangers.

Guardians vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 65 times and won 35, or 53.8%, of those games.

Cleveland is 31-30 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Cleveland has scored 603 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule