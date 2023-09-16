The Detroit Lions have +1800 odds to win the Super Bowl, ninth-ranked in the NFL as of September 16.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: -114

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit compiled a 10-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Lions games.

Detroit struggled defensively, ranking worst in the (392.4 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked fourth-best on the offensive side of the ball, totaling 380 yards per game.

The Lions put up a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 on the road last season.

Detroit posted three wins as the favorite (in five games) and five wins as an underdog (10 games).

The Lions were 7-5 in the NFC, including 5-1 in the NFC North.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff threw for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his throws, with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 games last year.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.

On the ground with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 801 yards (50.1 per game).

In 16 games played for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 catches for 529 yards (33.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

As a tone-setter on defense, Alex Anzalone totaled 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +650 2 September 17 Seahawks - +5000 3 September 24 Falcons - +5000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +4000 5 October 8 Panthers - +20000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +12500 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1600 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2000 11 November 19 Bears - +12500 12 November 23 Packers - +4000 13 December 3 @ Saints - +3000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +12500 15 December 17 Broncos - +8000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +6600 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 18 January 7 Vikings - +6600

