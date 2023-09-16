Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
In the matchup between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Miami (OH) RedHawks on Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Bearcats to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Cincinnati (-14.5)
|Over (44)
|Cincinnati 34, Miami (OH) 18
Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the RedHawks based on the moneyline is 19.0%.
- The RedHawks have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.
- Miami (OH) is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year.
- One of the RedHawks' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).
- Miami (OH) games this season have averaged a total of 44.3 points, 0.3 more than the point total in this matchup.
Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)
- The Bearcats have an 85.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Bearcats have one win against the spread this season.
- In games they have played as 14.5-point favorites or more, Cincinnati has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
- All one of the Bearcats' games have hit the over this season.
- The point total average for Cincinnati games this season is 57.5, 13.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
RedHawks vs. Bearcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Cincinnati
|46.5
|17
|66
|13
|27
|21
|Miami (OH)
|22
|33
|--
|--
|22
|33
