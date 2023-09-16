The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-1) will look to upset the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Miami (OH) has won one game against the spread this year.

The RedHawks have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Cincinnati has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.

The Bearcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 14-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

