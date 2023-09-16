Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-1) will look to upset the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) matchup.
Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cincinnati (-14)
|46.5
|-550
|+400
|DraftKings
|Cincinnati (-14.5)
|47
|-600
|+440
|FanDuel
|Cincinnati (-14.5)
|47.5
|-650
|+460
Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends
- Miami (OH) has won one game against the spread this year.
- The RedHawks have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.
- Cincinnati has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.
- The Bearcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 14-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
