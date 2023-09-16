Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) will look to upset the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 27.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 63.5 points.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-27.5)
|63.5
|-10000
|+1800
|DraftKings
|Ohio State (-28)
|64
|-5000
|+1800
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-27.5)
|64.5
|-
|-
Week 3 Odds
Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends
- Ohio State has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Buckeyes have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.
- Western Kentucky has covered once in one games with a spread this season.
Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
|To Win the Big Ten
|+210
|Bet $100 to win $210
