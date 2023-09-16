The Ohio Bobcats (2-1) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. The contest has a point total of 42.5.

While Iowa State ranks 10th-worst in the FBS in total offense with 270 yards per game, it's been a different story on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks 22nd-best (257 yards per game allowed). Offensively, Ohio is a bottom-25 unit, putting up just 19 points per game (18th-worst). On the bright side, it is thriving on defense, giving up just 13.3 points per contest (25th-best).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio vs. Iowa State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Iowa State vs Ohio Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa State -3 -110 -110 42.5 -110 -110 -155 +130

Looking to place a bet on Ohio vs. Iowa State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

Bet on Ohio to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Ohio Stats Leaders

To go along with his 3,256 passing yards and 69.1% completion percentage last year, Kurtis Rourke threw for 25 touchdowns against four interceptions.

Rourke also provided value with his legs, rushing for 249 yards (3.4 YPC) and four touchdowns.

As part of the running game, Sieh Bangura rushed for 1,078 yards and 13 touchdowns on 4.9 YPC.

As a pass-catcher, Bangura totaled 26 catches (on 42 targets) for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Last year Sam Wiglusz grabbed 74 balls on 100 targets for 883 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Jacoby Jones got 61 targets last year and converted them into 45 catches (3.2 per game) for 776 yards and six TDs.

Last year Bryce Houston registered 68 tackles, eight TFL, and 5.5 sacks in 14 games.

Keye Thompson, who played in 14 games, totaled 1.5 sacks to go with four TFL, 84 tackles, and one interception.

Alvin Floyd helped on defense with one interception to go along with 64 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended in 14 games.

With three sacks to go along with five TFL and 49 tackles, Jack McCrory made a big difference on D.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.