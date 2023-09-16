Ohio vs. Iowa State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 16
The Ohio Bobcats (2-1) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. The contest has a point total of 42.5.
While Iowa State ranks 10th-worst in the FBS in total offense with 270 yards per game, it's been a different story on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks 22nd-best (257 yards per game allowed). Offensively, Ohio is a bottom-25 unit, putting up just 19 points per game (18th-worst). On the bright side, it is thriving on defense, giving up just 13.3 points per contest (25th-best).
Ohio vs. Iowa State Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Athens, Ohio
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPNU
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Iowa State
|-3
|-110
|-110
|42.5
|-110
|-110
|-155
|+130
Ohio Betting Records & Stats
Ohio Stats Leaders
- To go along with his 3,256 passing yards and 69.1% completion percentage last year, Kurtis Rourke threw for 25 touchdowns against four interceptions.
- Rourke also provided value with his legs, rushing for 249 yards (3.4 YPC) and four touchdowns.
- As part of the running game, Sieh Bangura rushed for 1,078 yards and 13 touchdowns on 4.9 YPC.
- As a pass-catcher, Bangura totaled 26 catches (on 42 targets) for 221 yards and two touchdowns.
- Last year Sam Wiglusz grabbed 74 balls on 100 targets for 883 yards and 11 touchdowns.
- Jacoby Jones got 61 targets last year and converted them into 45 catches (3.2 per game) for 776 yards and six TDs.
- Last year Bryce Houston registered 68 tackles, eight TFL, and 5.5 sacks in 14 games.
- Keye Thompson, who played in 14 games, totaled 1.5 sacks to go with four TFL, 84 tackles, and one interception.
- Alvin Floyd helped on defense with one interception to go along with 64 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended in 14 games.
- With three sacks to go along with five TFL and 49 tackles, Jack McCrory made a big difference on D.
