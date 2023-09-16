Ohio vs. Iowa State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) square off against the Ohio Bobcats (2-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The Cyclones are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 44 points.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Ohio matchup in this article.
Ohio vs. Iowa State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- City: Athens, Ohio
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
Ohio vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|Ohio Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-3)
|44
|-155
|+130
|DraftKings
|Iowa State (-3)
|44.5
|-162
|+136
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-3)
|44.5
|-154
|+128
Ohio vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Ohio has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bobcats have been an underdog by 3 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Iowa State has not won against the spread this season in one chances.
Ohio 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+310
|Bet $100 to win $310
