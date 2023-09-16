Saturday's contest features the Los Angeles Angels (68-80) and the Detroit Tigers (68-79) matching up at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Angels according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET on September 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (6-6) will get the nod for the Angels.

Tigers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Angels 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

This season, the Tigers have been favored 31 times and won 18, or 58.1%, of those games.

Detroit has entered 24 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 14-10 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit has scored 591 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).

Tigers Schedule