How to Watch the Tigers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field on Saturday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Sawyer Gipson-Long, who gets the start for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 9:07 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Tigers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 9:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Location: Anaheim, California
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers are 24th in baseball with 149 home runs. They average one per game.
- Detroit's .378 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.
- The Tigers' .236 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.
- Detroit has the No. 29 offense in baseball, scoring four runs per game (591 total runs).
- The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .303.
- The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 22 average in the majors.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.
- Detroit has a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.262).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gipson-Long (1-0) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his second start this season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/10/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Home
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/12/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Brandon Williamson
|9/13/2023
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Connor Phillips
|9/14/2023
|Reds
|W 8-2
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Derek Law
|9/15/2023
|Angels
|W 11-2
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Griffin Canning
|9/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|Tyler Anderson
|9/17/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Reid Detmers
|9/18/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/19/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Lance Lynn
|9/20/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Ryan Pepiot
|9/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|Mason Miller
