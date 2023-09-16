The San Jose State Spartans should come out on top in their game versus the Toledo Rockets at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, according to our computer model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Toledo vs. San Jose State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction San Jose State (+7.5) Over (57.5) San Jose State 33, Toledo 32

Week 3 MAC Predictions

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 73.3%.

The Rockets have won once against the spread this season.

The Rockets and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

Toledo games this season have posted an average total of 45.5, which is 12.0 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

San Jose State Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 30.3% chance of a victory for the Spartans.

The Spartans have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.

San Jose State is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year.

The Spartans have hit the over in two of two games with a set total (100%).

The average total for San Jose State games this year is 3.5 more points than the point total of 57.5 in this outing.

Rockets vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 49.5 16.5 71.0 3.0 28.0 30.0 San Jose State 34.7 33.7 38.0 22.5 28.0 56.0

