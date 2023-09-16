The San Jose State Spartans (1-2) are one-touchdown underdogs on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Toledo Rockets (1-1). The point total is set at 57.5.

Toledo ranks 40th in scoring defense this season (16.5 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in the FBS with 49.5 points per game. San Jose State has been sputtering defensively, ranking 20th-worst with 33.7 points allowed per game. It has been more productive on offense, generating 34.7 points per contest (50th-ranked).

Toledo vs. San Jose State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

The Glass Bowl TV Channel: ESPN+

Toledo vs San Jose State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -7 -110 -110 57.5 -110 -110 -275 +230

DeQuan Finn passed for 2,265 yards (161.8 per game), completing 59.8% of his throws, with 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 14 games last year.

Finn also rushed for 632 yards and nine TDs.

Jerjuan Newton had 53 receptions for 830 yards (59.3 per game) and nine touchdowns in 14 games.

On the ground, Jacquez Stuart scored four touchdowns a season ago and picked up 770 yards (55 per game).

Tucker Gleason threw for 884 yards (63.1 per game), completing 47.5% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in 14 games.

On the ground, Gleason scored three touchdowns and picked up 185 yards.

On defense last year, Dyontae Johnson helped set the tone with 75 tackles, six TFL, three sacks, and one pass defended in 14 games.

Dallas Gant had 75 tackles and four TFL.

In 14 games a season ago, Desjuan Johnson amassed 43 tackles, seven TFL, 5.5 sacks, and one interception.

In 2022, Jamal Hines had 39 tackles, six TFL, and 5.5 sacks.

