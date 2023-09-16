Toledo vs. San Jose State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The San Jose State Spartans (1-2) will look to upset the Toledo Rockets (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl. The Rockets are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Toledo vs. San Jose State matchup.
Toledo vs. San Jose State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Toledo, Ohio
- Venue: The Glass Bowl
Toledo vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|San Jose State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-8.5)
|58.5
|-350
|+260
|DraftKings
|Toledo (-8)
|58.5
|-345
|+275
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-8.5)
|58.5
|-330
|+260
Toledo vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- Toledo has covered in its only game with a spread this season.
- San Jose State has covered once in two games with a spread this year.
- The Spartans have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Toledo 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+140
|Bet $100 to win $140
