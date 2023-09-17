Amon-Ra St. Brown Week 2 Preview vs. the Seahawks
Amon-Ra St. Brown will be up against the second-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Detroit Lions meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
St. Brown was the most prolific pass-catcher among the current Lions last season, as the third-year man was targeted 146 times and amassed 106 catches for 1,161 yards (72.6 ypg) with six TDs.
St. Brown vs. the Seahawks
- St. Brown vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 111 REC YPG / REC TD
- Seattle let three players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.
- In terms of pass defense, the Seahawks gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.
- Looking at pass defense, Seattle allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- The Seahawks were the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the pass last season. They allowed 211.5 passing yards per game.
- The Seahawks' defense was ranked 14th in the NFL with 23 passing TDs conceded last season.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks
- Receiving Yards: 78.5 (-115)
St. Brown Receiving Insights
- St. Brown hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards in nine of 16 games last season (56.2%).
- He was targeted on 146 throws last year, averaging 8.0 yards per target (52nd in NFL).
- St. Brown had a touchdown catch four times last season, out of 16 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only twice.
St. Brown's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Eagles
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|12 TAR / 8 REC / 64 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Commanders
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|12 TAR / 9 REC / 116 YDS / 2 TDs
|2 ATT / 68 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Vikings
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|9 TAR / 6 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Patriots
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cowboys
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|10 TAR / 7 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|9 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|11 TAR / 10 REC / 119 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Giants
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|8 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bills
|11/24/2022
|Week 12
|10 TAR / 9 REC / 122 YDS / 1 TD
|1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jaguars
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|12 TAR / 11 REC / 114 YDS / 2 TDs
|1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|9 TAR / 6 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|10 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Panthers
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|13 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Packers
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|9 TAR / 6 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
