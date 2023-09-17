Amon-Ra St. Brown will be up against the second-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Detroit Lions meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

St. Brown was the most prolific pass-catcher among the current Lions last season, as the third-year man was targeted 146 times and amassed 106 catches for 1,161 yards (72.6 ypg) with six TDs.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on St. Brown and the Lions with BetMGM Sportsbook.

St. Brown vs. the Seahawks

St. Brown vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 111 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 111 REC YPG / REC TD Seattle let three players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Seahawks gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Seattle allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The Seahawks were the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the pass last season. They allowed 211.5 passing yards per game.

The Seahawks' defense was ranked 14th in the NFL with 23 passing TDs conceded last season.

Watch Lions vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 78.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on St. Brown with BetMGM Sportsbook.

St. Brown Receiving Insights

St. Brown hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards in nine of 16 games last season (56.2%).

He was targeted on 146 throws last year, averaging 8.0 yards per target (52nd in NFL).

St. Brown had a touchdown catch four times last season, out of 16 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only twice.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

St. Brown's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 9/11/2022 Week 1 12 TAR / 8 REC / 64 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/18/2022 Week 2 12 TAR / 9 REC / 116 YDS / 2 TDs 2 ATT / 68 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/25/2022 Week 3 9 TAR / 6 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/9/2022 Week 5 6 TAR / 4 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/23/2022 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/30/2022 Week 8 10 TAR / 7 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/6/2022 Week 9 9 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/13/2022 Week 10 11 TAR / 10 REC / 119 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/20/2022 Week 11 8 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/24/2022 Week 12 10 TAR / 9 REC / 122 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/4/2022 Week 13 12 TAR / 11 REC / 114 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/11/2022 Week 14 9 TAR / 6 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/18/2022 Week 15 10 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/24/2022 Week 16 13 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 1/1/2023 Week 17 5 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 1/8/2023 Week 18 9 TAR / 6 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.