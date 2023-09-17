AFC East opponents match up when the Miami Dolphins (1-0) and the New England Patriots (0-1) square off on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: NBC

Dolphins vs. Patriots Insights (2022)

The Dolphins scored 23.4 points per game last season, three more than the Patriots allowed per outing (20.4).

New England put up 21.4 points per game last year, comparable to the 23.5 Miami gave up.

The Dolphins collected 42.5 more yards per game (364.5) than the Patriots gave up per matchup (322) last year.

New England averaged 23.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than Miami allowed per contest (337.8) last year.

Last season, the Dolphins ran for just 6.3 fewer yards (99.2) than the Patriots allowed per contest (105.5).

New England rushed for 106.6 yards per game last season, just 3.6 more yards than the 103 Miami allowed per contest.

The Dolphins had 21 giveaways last season, while the Patriots had 30 takeaways.

Last season New England turned the ball over 23 times, nine more than Miami's takeaways (14).

Dolphins Away Performance (2022)

The Dolphins scored more points in away games last year (24.9 per game) than they did overall (23.4), but they also conceded more (30.6 per game) than overall (23.5).

The Dolphins picked up 371.1 yards per game on the road (6.6 more than overall), and allowed 378.3 in road games (40.5 more than overall).

On the road last season, Miami accumulated more passing yards (272.1 per game) than overall (265.4). But it also gave up more passing yards (253.9 per game) than overall (234.8).

On the road, the Dolphins accumulated fewer rushing yards (99 per game) than overall (99.2). They also gave up more rushing yards (124.4 per game) than overall (103).

The Dolphins converted more third downs in road games in 2022 (38%) than they did overall (36.2%), but they also allowed opponents to convert on more (48%) than overall (41.6%).

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Los Angeles W 36-34 CBS 9/17/2023 at New England - NBC 9/24/2023 Denver - CBS 10/1/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 10/8/2023 New York - FOX

Patriots Home Performance (2022)

At home last season, the Patriots scored fewer points (19.5 per game) than they did overall (21.4). But they also allowed fewer at home (17.9) than overall (20.4).

The Patriots accumulated 293.4 yards per game at home (21.2 fewer than overall), and allowed 306.3 at home (15.7 fewer than overall).

New England accumulated 198.8 passing yards per game at home (9.2 fewer than overall), and gave up 186.3 at home (30.2 fewer than overall).

The Patriots picked up fewer rushing yards at home (94.6 per game) than they did overall (106.6), and allowed more (120 per game) than overall (105.5).

At home, the Patriots converted fewer third downs (34.7%) than they did overall (34.9%). But they also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (38.6%) than overall (40.2%).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Philadelphia L 25-20 CBS 9/17/2023 Miami - NBC 9/24/2023 at New York - CBS 10/1/2023 at Dallas - FOX 10/8/2023 New Orleans - CBS

