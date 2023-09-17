The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien hit the field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB play this season (114).

Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.380).

The Guardians' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

Cleveland scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (605 total, 4.1 per game).

The Guardians' .312 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.

Guardians hitters strike out 7.1 times per game, the lowest average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Cleveland's 3.94 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.289).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Gavin Williams (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.43 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Williams is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.

Williams is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the mound.

In four of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Giants L 5-4 Away Gavin Williams Alex Cobb 9/12/2023 Giants W 3-1 Away Cal Quantrill Sean Manaea 9/13/2023 Giants L 6-5 Away Logan Allen Kyle Harrison 9/15/2023 Rangers W 12-3 Home Lucas Giolito Jon Gray 9/16/2023 Rangers W 2-1 Home Tanner Bibee Dane Dunning 9/17/2023 Rangers - Home Gavin Williams Max Scherzer 9/18/2023 Royals - Away Cal Quantrill Brady Singer 9/19/2023 Royals - Away Logan Allen - 9/20/2023 Royals - Away Lucas Giolito Zack Greinke 9/21/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Bibee Jack Flaherty 9/22/2023 Orioles - Home Gavin Williams Grayson Rodriguez

