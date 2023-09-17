On Sunday, September 17, Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (71-78) host Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (82-66) at Progressive Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams - CLE (2-5, 3.43 ERA) vs Max Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA)

Guardians vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 36 out of the 66 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Guardians have a 28-26 record (winning 51.9% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 2-3 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have won in 21, or 47.7%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious 10 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 8-2-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

